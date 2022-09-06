21 Kaithal MC officials face action for dereliction of duty

: Kaithal deputy commissioner Sangeeta Tettarwal has ordered the suspension of four officials of the district municipal council and served show-cause notices to 17 other employees for dereliction of duty.

The action was taken after a surprise visit by Tettarwal on Monday morning and 17 officials were found absent from duty. She ordered suspension of four officials for lack of cleanliness in the toilets and office.

The deputy commissioner said the officials have been told to submit a report within the next three days.