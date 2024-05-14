 2.14 cr eligible to vote in Punjab - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2.14 cr eligible to vote in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 15, 2024 06:00 AM IST

As many as 5,38,715 voters are in the 18-19 age group, who will be casting their votes for the first time, and 1,89,855 voters are aged above 85 years in Punjab.

The state has 2,14,61,739 voters who are eligible to exercise their right to franchise in the Lok Sabha elections slated for June 1 in Punjab.

As many as 24,451 polling stations, including 16,517 in villages, will be set up in Punjab.
As many as 24,451 polling stations, including 16,517 in villages, will be set up in Punjab.

Releasing the final electoral roll on Tuesday, Punjab’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C said May 4 was the deadline for registering new voters and the same would be verified by May 14. Among the total voters, 1,12,86,726 are men, 1,01,74,240 women and 773 transgender.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to Sibin, 5,38,715 voters are in the 18-19 age group, who will be casting their votes for the first time, and 1,89,855 voters are aged above 85 years. Divyang (persons with disabilities) voters are 1,58,718 in number.

As many as 24,451 polling stations, including 16,517 in villages, will be set up. “In Punjab, 100% photo identity cards (EPIC) have been made,” he said, adding that instructions had already been given to the deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers to ensure all arrangements are in place for the convenience of voters at the polling booths. He urged the voters to participate enthusiastically to achieve the target of reaching 70% turnout.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2.14 cr eligible to vote in Punjab

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On