2.14 cr eligible to vote in Punjab

The state has 2,14,61,739 voters who are eligible to exercise their right to franchise in the Lok Sabha elections slated for June 1 in Punjab. As many as 24,451 polling stations, including 16,517 in villages, will be set up in Punjab.

Releasing the final electoral roll on Tuesday, Punjab’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C said May 4 was the deadline for registering new voters and the same would be verified by May 14. Among the total voters, 1,12,86,726 are men, 1,01,74,240 women and 773 transgender.

According to Sibin, 5,38,715 voters are in the 18-19 age group, who will be casting their votes for the first time, and 1,89,855 voters are aged above 85 years. Divyang (persons with disabilities) voters are 1,58,718 in number.

As many as 24,451 polling stations, including 16,517 in villages, will be set up. “In Punjab, 100% photo identity cards (EPIC) have been made,” he said, adding that instructions had already been given to the deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers to ensure all arrangements are in place for the convenience of voters at the polling booths. He urged the voters to participate enthusiastically to achieve the target of reaching 70% turnout.