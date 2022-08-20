21-year-old man found murdered in Bathinda village

A 21-year-old man was found murdered with his throat slit at his house in Bathinda’s Gehri Buttar village in the wee hours of Saturday. The victim was identified as Sandeep Singh.

Police suspect the role of his live-in partner, Saraswati, a native of Odisha, who has been missing since the crime.

Station house officer (SHO) Jaswinder Singh said the deceased had been in a relationship with Saraswati for over a year.

“Sandeep worked with a private firm. As per the family members, Saraswati had been insisting on Sandeep giving her some money. The family claimed that as Sandeep was unable to arrange the money, the woman killed him. Efforts are on to trace her,” said the SHO.