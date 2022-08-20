21-year-old man found murdered in Bathinda village
A 21-year-old man was found murdered with his throat slit at his house in Bathinda’s Gehri Buttar village in the wee hours of Saturday. The victim was identified as Sandeep Singh.
Police suspect the role of his live-in partner, Saraswati, a native of Odisha, who has been missing since the crime.
Station house officer (SHO) Jaswinder Singh said the deceased had been in a relationship with Saraswati for over a year.
“Sandeep worked with a private firm. As per the family members, Saraswati had been insisting on Sandeep giving her some money. The family claimed that as Sandeep was unable to arrange the money, the woman killed him. Efforts are on to trace her,” said the SHO.
Moga sacrilege case: Three dera followers challenge conviction
A month after their conviction, three Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda followers have challenged a lower court order sentencing them to three years in jail for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Malke village in the district's Baghapurana sub division in 2015. The special investigation team of Punjab Police has also challenged the acquittal of two other dera followers, who were co-accused in the case.
Agnipath aspirants reach parade ground past midnight; Rain spoils schedule
Defence job aspirants reached the Major Somnath parade ground at Ranikhet in Uttarakhand's Almora district in the wee hours on Saturday to participate in the Agniveer recruitment rally. According to people familiar with the matter, 30,684 aspirants have registered themselves for the Agnipath recruitment amid the controversy over the scheme. The Agniveer recruitment rally began on Saturday and will end on August 31. On the first day, recruitment for tradesmen posts was conducted.
Two held for bid to rape basketball player in Moga, juvenile surrenders
Nine days after an 18-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries after she fell off the roof of a stadium in Moga city while resisting an alleged rape attempt, two accused were arrested by district police on Saturday. Read: Ludhiana BJP leader Bharat Bhushan Sharma thrashed to death by drug addicts The accused were identified as Jatin Kanda of Moga, Ramandeep Singh of Sangrur and a 17-year-old resident of Moga.
Punjab appoints 146 law officers at AG office in Chandigarh
Five months after the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government took over reins in Punjab, it has notified the appointment of 146 law officers at its advocate general office in Chandigarh. Also read: Punjab and Haryana HC allows Gian Sagar to make BDS course admissions These include 13 senior additional advocates general, 28 additional advocates general, 40 deputy advocates general and 65 assistant advocates general.
Two minor sisters crushed to death by speeding truck in Loni Kalbhor
Two minor sisters were killed and their uncle was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle, they were riding in Loni Kalbhor area in Pune on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as Gayatri Nandkumar Shitole (17) and Rajashree Nandkumar Shitole (10), while the injured is identified as Pandurang Navnath Bhikshe (42). The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident.
