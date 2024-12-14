21-year-old Mohali man abducted from hotel, beaten up, robbed

A 21-year-old man from Mohali was abducted, assaulted and robbed by a group of unidentified individuals on December 7, said police. The kidnappers pushed the man out near Labour Chowk in Chandigarh, threatening to kill him if he reported the incident. (iStock)

Victim Rubeak Singh Mann, a resident of Sector 71, accompanied by his friends Anoop and Pushkar, attended Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s concert in Sector 34, Chandigarh, and following the event, the trio visited a hotel in Sector 34. At the hotel, Rubeak encountered acquaintances of his father. The two were engaged in a heated argument with an unknown man, which was eventually resolved by the hotel manager.

After some time, Rubeak left the hotel with his friends and stood in the parking lot. Around 2.10 am, his friend Anoop borrowed his phone. While they were waiting, the unknown man, who was arguing with his father’s friend, approached Rubeak and requested to speak privately. Rubeak followed the man across the road, where a white Toyota Fortuner car was parked in an unpaved lot.

Suddenly, three more individuals appeared, forcibly pushed Rubeak into the car and surrounded him in the back seat. The man who had led him there wrapped his arm around Rubeak’s neck, restraining him as the car sped off.

During the drive, Rubeak was brutally beaten and was subjected to verbal threats. The kidnappers discussed their plans to kill him, initially suggesting they would throw his body into a canal in Haryana, then proposing they would dispose of him in Himachal Pradesh instead.

To further humiliate him, one of the abductors made a video call to a woman, bragging about abducting someone connected to a person they had previously argued with. The camera was turned toward Rubeak during the call.

The kidnappers stopped at an undisclosed location in Mohali, where they dragged Rubeak out of the car. They forced him to kneel, hold their feet, and filmed the act on their phones. During this time, they robbed him of his Apple Watch Ultra and ₹2,200 in cash.

Afterwards, they forced him back into the car and drove toward the Sector 33/34 dividing road in Chandigarh. They pushed him out near Labour Chowk, threatening to kill him if he reported the incident.

Terrified and shaken, Rubeak managed to walk to a hotel, where he hailed an auto-rickshaw to his residence. Initially paralysed by fear, Rubeak refrained from sharing the ordeal with anyone. Two days later, after his parents returned from their village in Muktsar, Punjab, he confided in them and decided to approach the police.

On Thursday, Rubeak filed a complaint at the Sector-34 police station. A case was registered under sections pertaining to abduction, assault and robbery. The police inspected the scene and reviewed CCTV footage, which corroborated Rubeak’s statement. A case under Sections 140(2), 307, 351(2), 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Sector-34 police station.