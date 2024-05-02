22 arrested, over 2kg heroin seized during Punjab Police search operations

Punjab Police on Wednesday conducted a state-level cordon and search operation (CASO) at identified drug hotspots and vulnerable areas in all the 28 police districts of the state leading to the arrest of 22 persons, including one proclaimed offender. The operation was conducted on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav from 8 am to 11 am simultaneously across the state.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav from 8 am to 11 am simultaneously across the state.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that over 500 police teams, comprising over 3,000 police personnel, cordoned off as many as 246 drug hotspots and as many as 864 persons, booked under NDPS cases, whether on bail or acquitted, were checked.

During the operation, the police registered 31 first information reports (FIRs) after arresting 22 persons, besides apprehending one proclaimed offender (PO), he said.

Shukla said police teams have recovered 2.95 kg heroin, ₹36,000 drug money, 100 grams opium, 21.5 kg poppy husk and a huge quantity of lahan, illicit and licit liquor, besides seizing two pistols along with ammunition.

Shukla said that the operation was carried out under the supervision of an SP rank officer. “These kinds of CASOs at a mass-scale level not only help infuse fear among anti-social elements but also boost public confidence and increase the presence of the cops in the field,” he said.