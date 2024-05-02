 22 arrested, over 2kg heroin seized during Punjab Police search operations - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

22 arrested, over 2kg heroin seized during Punjab Police search operations

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 02, 2024 07:56 AM IST

The operation was conducted on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav from 8 am to 11 am simultaneously across the state.

Punjab Police on Wednesday conducted a state-level cordon and search operation (CASO) at identified drug hotspots and vulnerable areas in all the 28 police districts of the state leading to the arrest of 22 persons, including one proclaimed offender.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav from 8 am to 11 am simultaneously across the state.
The operation was conducted on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav from 8 am to 11 am simultaneously across the state.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav from 8 am to 11 am simultaneously across the state.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that over 500 police teams, comprising over 3,000 police personnel, cordoned off as many as 246 drug hotspots and as many as 864 persons, booked under NDPS cases, whether on bail or acquitted, were checked.

During the operation, the police registered 31 first information reports (FIRs) after arresting 22 persons, besides apprehending one proclaimed offender (PO), he said.

Shukla said police teams have recovered 2.95 kg heroin, 36,000 drug money, 100 grams opium, 21.5 kg poppy husk and a huge quantity of lahan, illicit and licit liquor, besides seizing two pistols along with ammunition.

Shukla said that the operation was carried out under the supervision of an SP rank officer. “These kinds of CASOs at a mass-scale level not only help infuse fear among anti-social elements but also boost public confidence and increase the presence of the cops in the field,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 22 arrested, over 2kg heroin seized during Punjab Police search operations
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On