22 days after gangwar: Police arrest gangster Ankur along with 10 aides

Twenty two days after a violent clash broke out between two local gangs, the police arrested 11 more accused, including gangster Ankur on Wednesday. The police team traced the accused from Dehradun; the accused were of the run after the clash. (HT File Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, city) Suhail Qassim Mir confirmed the development.

Shubham Mota and his aide Nadeem, who suffered bullet injuries during the clash, were already arrested by the police, while their rivals, including Ankur, had managed to escape.

Members of both the gangs had indulged in a clash near Subhani Building in the wee hours on February 21. The accused had pelted empty bottles and stones at each other. There were also reports of gunshots fired between the two gangs. They had also vandalised CCTVs installed outside the establishment.

In the gangwar, Mota suffered a bullet injury in his leg and was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where he had to undergo a surgery. His aide Nadeem was also hospitalised with injuries.

The Division number 1 police had lodged an FIR against members of both the gangs.