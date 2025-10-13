22.78 lakh services delivered through Himachal’s e-District Portal in a year

A record 22.78 lakh services were delivered through Himachal Pradesh’s e-District Portal in 2024, the highest so far under the state’s ongoing push for digital governance, officials said on Sunday. A record 22.78 lakh services were delivered through Himachal Pradesh’s e-District Portal in 2024, the highest so far under the state’s ongoing push for digital governance, officials said on Sunday. (Representational image)

Digital governance has been a key focus area, with departments across the state actively adopting online service delivery.

In a statement, a government spokesperson said that through the e-District Portal, a record 22.78 lakh services were delivered to citizens in 2024, the highest number achieved so far. In 2023, about 14.97 lakh services were provided through the portal, while in 2025, the number has already touched 15 lakh, with expectations of a further increase in the remaining months of the year, a statement issued here said.

The statement said that following the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s directions, the number of online services available on the e-District Portal has seen a significant expansion, from 113 services in 2022 to 436 in 2025, marking nearly a fourfold increase since the present government assumed office. The number rose to 217 in 2023 and 251 in 2024, reflecting the administration’s steady progress toward comprehensive digital governance.

Principal adviser (IT and innovation) to the CM, Gokul Butail, stated that digital services have revolutionised citizen access to government facilities, enabling applications from anywhere and at any time, saving both time and money. These services are also conveniently available through Lok Mitra Kendras across the state.

He said that a pilot project initiated in select tehsils of the revenue department now enables property registration without the need for a single visit to a government office, a step that has received encouraging public feedback. He added that other departments are being encouraged to expand similar digital initiatives in order to facilitate the people of the state in a better way.