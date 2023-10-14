22-year-old stabbed to death in Ambala

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men over some dispute, police said on Friday. Deceased Jitender. (HT Photo)

The deceased, Jitender, alias Sonu, a resident of Nadi Mohalla, had started working at an authorised parking lot near bus stand in Ambala from Tuesday. Before this, he was working at a shop in the old cloth market, just metres away from the crime scene.

The murder took place on Thursday, when a group of men reached the parking lot site, surrounded Sonu and one of them stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Sonu was the youngest of four siblings, including a married sister and three brothers. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family for last rites, police said.

Sonu’s eldest brother Manish, a DJ, told the police that on receiving the information, he rushed to the spot and found that he was already taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Outside the emergency wing of the hospital, the family members and relatives staged a protest till late night against the police for alleged misconduct with Manish. Police forces were deployed at the spot.

The complainant didn’t state the reason or enmity behind the killing, but alleged that he was killed by a man named Sauputt and his associates.

Sources said that Sonu received only one sharp injury near his neck which hints that the attacker could be a criminal and was firm on killing him.

Prima facie the investigators were also probing in the role of some students from an ITI behind the case, but there has been no official confirmation on this. It is being suspected that the students were just present at the bus stand as spectators, while waiting for their buses.

A case against one Sauputt under Sections 302 was registered on Friday.

SHO Manish Kumar said, “The reason behind the murder is yet not clear and no CCTV footage has been accessed so far. We are probing the case and the accused will be arrested soon.”

