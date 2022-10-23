Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 23% food samples collected in Punjab since April found substandard

23% food samples collected in Punjab since April found substandard

Published on Oct 23, 2022 01:16 AM IST

Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said as many as 984 samples had been collected in October so far as well and their reports were awaited

keeping the festive season in mind, the food safety wing of the Punjab health and family welfare department has also launched a special campaign to check adulteration of silver foil on sweets. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The food safety wing of the Punjab health and family welfare department collected 4,313 samples between April and September, out of which 1,006 (23%) were found substandard and 74 (1.7%) were found unsafe or failed the food standards test.

Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said as many as 984 samples had been collected in October so far as well and their reports were awaited.

He added that strict action will be taken against the failed samples, as Punjab Government was working on a zero-tolerance policy.

The minister said keeping the festive season in mind, the food safety wing had also launched a special campaign to check adulteration of silver foil on sweets, under which 164 samples had been collected across Punjab and sent to the Kharar lab.

“Also, all food business owners have been instructed to stick to the FSSAI guidelines regarding use of food colours. Moreover, this Diwali season, the food safety wing is also proactively restricting the sale of stale or rotten dry fruits, which are normally packed and consumers are not able to check their freshness while purchasing,” he added.

Story Saved
×
