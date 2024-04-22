23 served notices for protesting Khattar’s rally in Haryana’s Hisar

Hisar police on Sunday served notices to 23 persons for protesting former chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar’s rally in Kamri village earlier this month. HT Image

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the police have not registered any FIR but bound 23 protesters under Sections 107 and 150 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) to maintain law and order situation and not to take the law into their hands.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“These persons had protested during the former CM’s rally in Kamri. They have been asked to appear before the Hisar SDM on Monday,” the spokesman added.