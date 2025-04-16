Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

23 wanted in 274 cases of cyber fraud involving 32 crore arrested

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Apr 16, 2025 07:00 AM IST

The police have recovered 15 mobiles, four SIM cards and a laptop from their possessions.The accused used to cheat people in the name of investment and electricity bill payment as well as through extortion, loan apps and fake IDs on Instagram and Facebook

Gurugram cyber police had arrested 23 fraudsters in the last two months for allegedly duping hundreds of people across the country of over 32 crore, an official said on Tuesday.”A total of 8,565 complaints and 274 cases are registered against the accused in various parts of the country. Of these, 16 cases are registered in Haryana including 4 cases in Gurugram,” said Priyanshu Dewan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the cyber crime unit.

The accused were arrested over two months. (HT File)
The accused were arrested over two months. (HT File)

The police have recovered 15 mobiles, four SIM cards and a laptop from their possessions.The accused used to cheat people in the name of investment and electricity bill payment as well as through extortion, loan apps and fake IDs on Instagram and Facebook, they added.

“After reviewing the data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), police found that these 23 cyber thugs have defrauded people of 32.08 crores across the country. We have refunded over 77 lakhs to the victims of cyber fraud. Further investigation into the matter is underway”, added ACP Dewan.

The accused, arrested over the last two months, were identified as Abhishek, Ritik, Vipul Haldar, Anrul Islam, Siraz Mia, Govind Jha, Harpal, Sachin Kumar, Vishnu Panwar, Digvijay, Suraj, Arjun Prasad, Suraj Shrivastav alias Sanjay, Sonu Kumar, Gurdeep, Ladduram, Neelam Kumari, Manoj, Kushal Meena, Dhara Singh Meena, Naveen, Shankar Kumar and Anthony, according to the police.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 23 wanted in 274 cases of cyber fraud involving 32 crore arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On