238 people arrested for illegal mining in central Kashmir this year: J&K Police

As many as 238 people have been arrested and 211 vehicles impounded in central Kashmir’s Budgam district this year for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from riverbeds and plateaus, police officials said.

Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, the police said that they arrested eight persons and seized as many vehicles, mostly trucks, in the district on Sunday.

“A police team from Budgam during an overnight patrolling at Mamath seized six tippers and arrested six persons on the spot,” a police spokesperson said.

Similarly, a police team from Chadoora raided Kultreh area and seized an earth-moving maching and a tipper besides arresting their drivers.

The spokesperson said that cases under relevant sections of law were registered at respective police stations and investigations have been taken up.

This year, so far, 92 cases have been registered in the district.