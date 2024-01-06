close_game
23-year-old Chandigarh man arrested for raping teen

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 06, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The complainant, a Class 10 student from Chandigarh, had told police that the accused lived in her neighbourhood; he tried to befriend the minor, but upon refusal, began stalking her.

Police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

Chandigarh police have arrested a 23-year-old man for raping a teen. (HT File)

The complainant, a Class 10 student, had told police that the accused, Sunil, lives in her neighbourhood. He tried to befriend the minor, but upon refusal, began stalking her.

The accused in April 2021 proposed her for marriage and continued to harass her over the phone. On September 28, 2022, the accused called her to his house and raped her. He threatened her against speaking of her ordeal.

The minor, however, filed a complaint on December 12, 2023. The girl’s statements were recorded before the magistrate and she was counselled.

The accused, meanwhile, has been booked for criminal intimidation and under sections of Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act.

