23-year-old Chandigarh man arrested for raping teen

Police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl. Chandigarh police have arrested a 23-year-old man for raping a teen. (HT File)

The complainant, a Class 10 student, had told police that the accused, Sunil, lives in her neighbourhood. He tried to befriend the minor, but upon refusal, began stalking her.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The accused in April 2021 proposed her for marriage and continued to harass her over the phone. On September 28, 2022, the accused called her to his house and raped her. He threatened her against speaking of her ordeal.

The minor, however, filed a complaint on December 12, 2023. The girl’s statements were recorded before the magistrate and she was counselled.

The accused, meanwhile, has been booked for criminal intimidation and under sections of Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act.