23-year-old fashion design student ends life in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 28, 2024 09:18 AM IST

According to Mohali police, the woman left behind a suicide note in which she didn’t blame anyone for her death and requested her brother to take care of their parents

A 23-year-old fashion design student ended her life by hanging herself at her rented accommodation in Sector 78 on Wednesday.

As per her landlord, the incident came to fore after she didn’t open the door for a long time. (HT)
As per her landlord, the incident came to fore after she didn’t open the door for a long time. (HT)

Police said the deceased hailed from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh and was enrolled in a fashion designing institute in Mohali. She was living with a male friend who is missing since she took the extreme step.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to police, the woman left behind a suicide note in which she didn’t blame anyone for her death and requested her brother to take care of their parents.

As per her landlord, the incident came to fore after she didn’t open the door for a long time. When they peeped through a window, they were shocked to find her hanging from the ceiling fan.

The landlord alerted the police who informed the kin of the deceased and moved the body to the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase 6 for autopsy. Police are looking for the deceased’s friend and have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 23-year-old fashion design student ends life in Mohali
