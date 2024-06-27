24 lakh pills seized from drug smuggler’s house in Bathinda

The Bathinda district police and drug authorities on Thursday seized more than 24 lakh tablets and capsules which were to be used by drug addicts. Cops seize the drugs from the house of an accused in Maur town of Bathinda.

Talwandi Sabo’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Snehi Batta said that as per the print rate, the seized drugs were worth ₹5.35 crore. He said the district drug control authorities were part of the operation that led to the mega seizure of 20.42 lakh capsules and 3.68 tablets from Maur town.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The police authorities did not disclose the names of the drugs which were recovered from the residence of a “notorious drug supplier”, Tarsem Chand. The police said Tarsem is an accused in nine cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and other offences under the Medical Act.

Tarsem was arrested on Wednesday and his arrest was based on the interrogation of a man and his son who were caught last week in connection with an NDPS case. “Jaswinder Singh and his son Inderpreet Singh, who run a pharmacy, were arrested on June 20. During their questioning, Tarsem’s role emerged and he was nominated in the NDPS case registered in Talwandi Sabo. On the basis of Tarsem’s custodial questioning, his house was raided in association with drug authorities,” the DSP said.