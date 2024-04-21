24-year-old brain dead Moga woman saves four lives

The family of a 24-year-old woman gave new lease of life to four end-stage patients, grappling with organ failure, by donating her organs at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday. Nirmal Kaur fell off a two-wheeler on April 8 and sustained grievous head injuries. Doctors tried hard to save her, but on April 16, she was declared brain dead. (ThinkStock)

Nirmal Kaur, hailing from Meruwal village in Moga, fell off a two-wheeler on April 8 and sustained grievous head injuries. She was shifted to PGIMER from a local hospital. Doctors tried hard to save her, but on April 16, she was declared brain dead.

Following the family’s consent, doctors at PGIMER facilitated the transplantation of her kidneys, reviving two renal failure patients (both males aged 34 and 57 years), while her corneas restored the sight of two corneal blind individuals.

PGIMER director Vivek Lal expressed appreciation for Kaur’s family and emphasised that organ donation epitomises the essence of humanity. Nirmal Kaur’s family, despite facing their own hardships, has exemplified boundless kindness, he said.