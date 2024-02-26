2,500 ponds to be cleaned by year-end: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that about 1,600 ponds across the state have been cleaned so far while 2,500 will be cleaned within this year. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that about 1,600 ponds across the state have been cleaned so far while 2,500 will be cleaned within this year. (HT File Photo)

The deputy CM was speaking after inaugurating the rest house public works department has built at a cost of ₹4 crore in Mandkola village of Hathin sub-division in Palwal district.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He also laid the foundation stone of the road from Mathura road to Prithla industries to be built at a cost of ₹1.44 crore and the approach road to the railway station of Palwal city to be built at a cost of ₹1.90 crore.

Other short story

New guidelines for issuing appreciation letters

Chandigarh : The Haryana government on Sunday said the state government employees, including officers, will get appreciation letters for their excellent performance. Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has issued detailed instructions in this regard, saying that utmost care should be taken in issuing appreciation letters. They should only be awarded in truly evaluable cases and at the end of the prescribed reporting period. If appreciation is given too easily, it will lose its significance, he said.

He said the appreciation letters should only be issued by the appointing authority and not by an officer lower than him.