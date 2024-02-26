2,500 ponds to be cleaned by year-end: Dushyant Chautala
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that about 1,600 ponds across the state have been cleaned so far while 2,500 will be cleaned within this year.
The deputy CM was speaking after inaugurating the rest house public works department has built at a cost of ₹4 crore in Mandkola village of Hathin sub-division in Palwal district.
He also laid the foundation stone of the road from Mathura road to Prithla industries to be built at a cost of ₹1.44 crore and the approach road to the railway station of Palwal city to be built at a cost of ₹1.90 crore.
