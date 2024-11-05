254 snatchers held in 167 cases this year in Mohali: DIG

A wave of snatching incidents has gripped the city. As many as 167 cases have already been registered in police stations across the district so far as compared to 143 cases last year. Police also attached nine properties acquired through drug money worth ₹ 2.4 crore. (HT File Photo)

Sharing the figures with the media on Monday, DIG Ropar range, Nilambari Jagdale and Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek said in these 167 snatching cases, as many as 254 accused have been arrested this year besides recovery of 146 mobile phones, 238 gm gold, 150 gm silver and ₹4,64,360 cash.

“We are making constant effort to curb the menace of snatching and have launched a campaign on war footing to apprehend the snatchers and bring them to justice. All the SHOs and the investigation wings have been directed to keep a strict vigil and increase patrolling in their respective areas so that incidents of snatching can be decreased and a sense of security is instilled in the public at large”, DIG said.

90 NDPS accused held in 3 months

Additionally, Mohali police have arrested a total of 90 persons accused in 60 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act cases registered across district from August 1 till October 31.

Police also attached nine properties acquired through drug money worth ₹2.4 crore.

Curbing hooliganism

To check hooliganism in busy Mohali markets, police registered 14 FIRs pertaining to theft, snatching, attempt to murder, NDPS Act, dangerous driving in public place, sexual harassment, etc, by deploying permanent police teams in Phase-3B2 market from 7 pm till 5 am since August this year.

“Due to continuous and strong area domination by police, increased police presence and visibility, and co-ordination with market association, zero instances of hooliganism have been reported in the last two months. No adverse incident was reported even during the festive season which saw heavy footfall. With the help of the market association, as many as 12 night vision HD CCTV cameras worth ₹4.5 lakh have been installed in the market. These cameras cover the entrance, exit and whole parking area,” SSP Pareek said.

905 drunk-driving challans in 3 months

DIG Jagdale said in order to prevent drunk-driving and to curb the menace of consuming alcohol in public places during the last three months, a total of 905 challans were issued across the district.

She added that out of these, a total 150 challans were issued in the Phase-3B2 market alone.

The DIG added that ‘dark-spots’ and ‘hot-spots’ of crimes, like Airport Road, Chhat light point, Dera Bassi and the Industrial Area have been covered with a network of wireless CCTV cameras.