2.6-crore apple boxes traded this year: HP govt

In a statement on Sunday, as per the Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board, a total of 2.60 crore (2,60,83,458) apple boxes were traded, compared to 1.82 crore (1,82,63,874) boxes in 2024 which shows a 43% increase in apple trade this year.

The government spokesperson said that there was an unprecedented demand for Himachal apples in Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi.

A-grade Royal Delicious apples sold for Rs. 2,300 per 20-kg box and Golden Delicious for Rs.1200 per box clear evidence of the superior quality, brand value, and consumer trust associated with Himachal apples. Under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), the HPMC made a record procurement of 83,788 metric tonnes of apples this year, one of the largest purchases in the scheme’s history providing much-needed relief to growers.

Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi stated that the government has given the top priority to the welfare of fruit growers. “Prompt restoration of roads, transport facilities, and efficient market operations ensured that growers received timely and fair prices for their produce,” said Negi in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said that under the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission, the state has received the first instalment of ₹25 crore, which includes Rs. 22.50 crore from the Central Government and Rs. 2.50 crore as the state’s share. Out of this, Rs.14.50 crore has been disbursed to farmers under various components.