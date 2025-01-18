Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

26-year-old man jumps to death from seventh floor in Mohali’s Sector 88

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 18, 2025 09:38 AM IST

The incident came to light around 5 am on Friday when the body was discovered; cops from the Sohana police station in Mohali arrived at the scene and took the body into custody

A 26-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping from the seventh floor of Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 on Thursday night.

The deceased was a resident of Mansa, Punjab, said Mohali police. (Stock image)
The deceased was a resident of Mansa, Punjab, said Mohali police. (Stock image)

The deceased was a resident of Mansa, Punjab.

The incident came to light around 5 am on Friday when the body was discovered. Cops from the Sohana police station arrived at the scene, took the body into custody, and handed it over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

The deceased’s father told police that his son and nephew were living together at Purab Premium Apartments. His nephew worked as a private driver. He said his nephew and a friend were also present in the flat at the time of the incident.

ASI Amarnath stated that preliminary investigations suggested the deceased was suffering from depression. No suicide note was recovered from the scene. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On