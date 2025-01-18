26-year-old man jumps to death from seventh floor in Mohali’s Sector 88

A 26-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping from the seventh floor of Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 on Thursday night. The deceased was a resident of Mansa, Punjab, said Mohali police. (Stock image)

The deceased was a resident of Mansa, Punjab.

The incident came to light around 5 am on Friday when the body was discovered. Cops from the Sohana police station arrived at the scene, took the body into custody, and handed it over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

The deceased’s father told police that his son and nephew were living together at Purab Premium Apartments. His nephew worked as a private driver. He said his nephew and a friend were also present in the flat at the time of the incident.

ASI Amarnath stated that preliminary investigations suggested the deceased was suffering from depression. No suicide note was recovered from the scene. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.