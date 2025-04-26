26-year-old man stabbed to death in Panchkula

A 26-year-old youth died after being brutally attacked with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons by four men in Panchkula’s Sector 20 on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Akash, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, Dhakoli. (HT Photo)

The victim was identified as Akash, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, Dhakoli. He was currently out on bail in a murder case, according to his elder brother, Suraj, who works as a driver.

Akash, who was married for three years and had a two-year-old daughter, sustained severe head injuries, and stab wounds on his chest and finger in the murderous attack.

Suraj told police that Akash left home around 7 pm on Thursday with his friend Ankit on his motorcycle, stating he was going out for drinks. When Akash didn’t return by 1.30 am, his mother called his mobile phone, which was answered by Ankit.

He informed the family that Mohit, alias Munshi, Rajbir, alias Blackia, and two other unidentified men had killed Akash by attacking him with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons, and also snatched his motorcycle.

Suraj informed the police about a past altercation his brother had with Mohit and Rajbir during Chatt Puja in Dhakoli in November 2024, which was resolved then, but appeared to have led to lingering resentment.

Suraj and his father reached the crime scene near the Sector-20 Market Committee office slip road, where police were already present. The forensic team collected blood samples and other evidence, and the body was sent for autopsy.

On Suraj’s complaint, an FIR under Sections 103 (1) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged at the Sector-5 police station. Police have launched an investigation, focusing on prior rivalry as a potential motive, to trace and arrest the assailants.