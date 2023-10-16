27-year-old PU student dies by suicide

A 27-year-old student of Panjab University (PU) allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Saturday night. As per a suicide note recovered from the spot, he had blamed his inability to clear entrance examinations to be the reason behind taking the extreme step. A 27-year-old student of Panjab University (PU) allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Saturday night. As per a suicide note recovered from the spot, he had blamed his inability to clear entrance examinations to be the reason behind taking the extreme step. (Representational image)

The victim hailed from Haryana’s Mahendragarh district and had been in PU for the last five years after studying law from here.

As per the police, he had told his roommate on Saturday that he had some work, and his roommate should stay out till 11 pm. His roommate called the victim around 9 pm after which he told him to stay out a little longer. Later, when he knocked at the door, the victim didn’t open after which he along with other friends broke open the door to find him hanging from the ceiling fan.

He was rushed to the PGI, where he was declared dead on arrival. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were initiated and the body has been kept at the mortuary.

The warden of the hostel said he was out of station when the incident happened, but he had been getting regular updates about the student. “He was an intelligent student and had spoken to me only about a week ago,” he said.

Other students also confirmed that he had left his room early in the morning and he had gone to the AC Joshi Library to study. Even his roommate confirmed that there seemed to be nothing wrong with his behaviour on the day of the incident.

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council president Jatinder Singh, who was among the students to go to the room after the incident, said the authorities must try to reach out to students, so that they should not feel alone.

