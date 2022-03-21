‘28 high-rise buildings in NCR were occupied without getting occupation certificate’
Twenty-eight high-rise buildings in the national capital region (NCR) areas of Haryana, including 17 in Gurugram, were occupied by inhabitants without the real estate developers obtaining occupation certificate from the Haryana town and country planning department. The occupation certificate is granted by the authorities after physical inspection of construction at the site and issuance of structure stability certificate from the structure engineer.
This was stated by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a written response to a calling attention notice by Congress Rewari MLA Chiranjeev Rao in the state assembly on Monday.
The reply said 17 Gurugram projects were occupied without occupation certificates (OC) between 2007 to 2021, seven in Faridabad between 2015-2020, two in Rewari between 2015-2020 and two in Sonepat between 2019-2020. The reply, which was read out by Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal, said following the collapse of a residential tower in Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso Complex last month which led to two deaths, the town and country planning department of Haryana has received 64 complaints regarding use of substandard material in high-rise buildings in the NCR.
As per the reply, 58 complaints have been received from Gurugram, three from Jhajjar, two from Faridabad and one from Sonepat. The reply said a committee, headed by a Rohtak senior town planner, examined the complaints pertaining to Jhajjar and recommended that final completion of the projects may not be issued till the grievance is resolved.
It was also recommended that the structural design submitted at the time of approval of the building plan also be cross-checked by structure engineer of IIT-Delhi or NIT-Kurukshetra.
Regarding Gurugram complaints, a committee has been constituted by the deputy commissioner which will coordinate with experts from IIT-Delhi and determine the root cause of the Chintels Paradiso mishap.
The committee constituted in February will submit its report within three months, the reply said. The department has also ordered structure audit of five other projects in Gurugram by IIT-Roorkee keeping in view the seriousness of complaints, the reply said.
