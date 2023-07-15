Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1995 Radaur murder, dacoity case: Accused who gave cops the slip for 28 yrs nabbed from Kangra

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jul 15, 2023 10:57 PM IST

A team led by inspector Deepender Singh nabbed the Radaur murder, dacoity accused from Himachal’s Kangra, and handed him to the Yamunanagar police for further probe.

Twenty-eight years after a couple was killed by robbers who barged into their house in Radaur, the Ambala unit of the special task force (STF) arrested one of the accused.

The accused, Om Prakash, who was booked on charges of murder and dacoity in the 1995 case and was carrying a reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 on his head.
A team led by inspector Deepender Singh nabbed him from Himachal’s Kangra, and handed him to the Yamunanagar police for further probe.

To evade arrest, the accused had kept changing his locations in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal and Delhi, the STF officials revealed.

