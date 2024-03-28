28,000 litre lahan seized in Ludhiana

Police in a joint operation with the excise department team seized 28,000 litres of lahan along with several utensils near the banks of Sutlej in Majara Kalan. The recovered lahan was destroyed later. Police teams are carrying out an investigation to identify the accused. (HT File Photo)

Sharing details about the seizure, Ladhowal police station house officer (SHO) said the accused had managed to escape from the spot after abandoning the lahan and utensils on the spot.

Notably, at least, 1 lakh litre of lahan has been destroyed by the teams of city police, Jagraon police along with excise department in separate raids since the imposition of the model code of conduct came into force.

Teams of excise officials along with police had on March 17 conducted raids in three villages — Rajapur, Jadid and Bholewal along the banks of the Sutlej and seized 24,000 litre lahan.

Similarly, Ludhiana rural police and the excise department had on March 23 conducted a raid in Parjian Biharipur and recovered 21,500 litre lahan along with 200 bottles of illicit liquor, drums and other utensils. A case had been registered against two men, Sukhdev Singh and Jujhar Singh, at Sidhwan Bet police station.

Later, on March 26, Ludhiana rural police and excise department seized 24,100 litre lahan in Kannian and Sherewala near Sidhwan Bet area. Sidhwan Bet police had registered a first information report against Balraj Singh of Kannian village for recovery of 100 litre lahan. On the same day, the city police had also seized 6,000 litre lahan.