28-year-old biker killed in collision with truck in Chandigarh

A 28-year-old Zirakpur resident was killed after his motorcycle collided with a truck near the Housing Board Light Point on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday. The truck involved in the crash was driven by Kirpal Singh, a resident of Daria, Chandigarh. He was arrested. (Sant Arora/HT)

The accident occurred around 3 am when the victim, identified as Sushman, was on his way to Zirakpur. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to his death at the scene.

The truck involved in the crash was driven by Kirpal Singh, a resident of Daria, Chandigarh. Following the incident, police apprehended the driver and took him into custody. A case was registered and investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident.