Brar picked up golf only during the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT Photo)
28-year-old golfer creates milestone at Chandigarh Golf Club

Pukhraj Singh Brar, a mechanical engineer, scored a hole-in-one on par 4, driving the ball from the tee into the hole with a single stroke.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:33 AM IST

In a first, Pukhraj Singh Brar scored a hole-in-one on par 4 at Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) on Saturday, setting a new milestone in the premier club’s 52-year-old history.

The 6’-7” tall green-card member sunk the ball on a 369-yard 17th green. “This is the first ever recognised hole-in-one on the 17th hole,” said CGC president Ravibir Singh Grewal, congratulating Brar on his extraordinary feat.

A 28-year-old mechanical engineer with a tractor company in Pune, Brar, who plays to a 12-handicap, said he picked up golf during the Covid-19 pandemic and drew inspiration from his father Kulbir Singh Brar, also an avid golfer.

