28-year-old golfer creates milestone at Chandigarh Golf Club
In a first, Pukhraj Singh Brar scored a hole-in-one on par 4 at Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) on Saturday, setting a new milestone in the premier club’s 52-year-old history.
The 6’-7” tall green-card member sunk the ball on a 369-yard 17th green. “This is the first ever recognised hole-in-one on the 17th hole,” said CGC president Ravibir Singh Grewal, congratulating Brar on his extraordinary feat.
A 28-year-old mechanical engineer with a tractor company in Pune, Brar, who plays to a 12-handicap, said he picked up golf during the Covid-19 pandemic and drew inspiration from his father Kulbir Singh Brar, also an avid golfer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 35% turn up for Covid vaccine in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
28-year-old golfer creates milestone at Chandigarh Golf Club
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Striking waste collectors resume work in Chandigarh, RWAs want charge of garbage collection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sector-33 firing: High court denies bail to three accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP holds motorcycle rallies in Punjab to mobilise people for R-Day tractor parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will not disrupt Republic Day functions in Haryana: BKU (Charuni)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Controversy over sale of Dhirendra Brahmachari’s ashram land in Haryana’s Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Solar carts introduced for birdwatchers at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Striking garbage collectors to return to work in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 starts awareness drive to counter vaccine hesitancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh bumps up vaccination sites to six after encouraging turnout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day parade: Punjab tableau to depict Sikh guru's sacrifice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed as car, bus collide in Punjab’s Mukerian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
That stinking feeling: Chandigarh residents suffer as waste piles up again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University’s board of finance approves budget of ₹600 crore for 2021-22 financial year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox