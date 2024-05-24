 28-year-old NRI killed as sedan ploughs into tree in Mohali - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
28-year-old NRI killed as sedan ploughs into tree in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 24, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Mohali police say autopsy report will establish if the Canadian citizen was driving under the influence of liquor

A 28-year-old NRI died after ramming his sedan into a tree at high speed near Laxmi Narayan temple in Phase 11 around 1.40 am on Thursday.

The mangled remains of victim Gurjant Singh’s car that crashed into a tree near Laxmi Narayan temple in Phase 11 around 1.30 am on Thursday. (HT photo)
Identified as Gurjant Singh of Kambali village in Mohali, he was a Canadian citizen. Living in India since last year, he was into property dealing with cousins, said police.

Police said Gurjant was alone in his Chevrolet Cruze while coming from Bawa White House light point, when it ploughed into a tree at high speed.

“The impact of the collision left the car completely mangled. The airbags deployed after the collision, but the driver suffered grievous injuries after being violently jolted around. He was rescued and rushed for medical care after pulling the doors out with the help of a crane. But doctors at the Mohali civil hospital declared him dead,” a police official said.

Gurjant is survived by his father, a farmer; mother, and sisters, who are settled abroad.

According to police, the autopsy will be conducted after the arrival of his sisters. The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary till then. “The autopsy report will establish if the deceased was driving under the influence of liquor. The vehicle was surely moving at a high speed, leading to fatal head injuries,” ASI Surinder Singh said.

Biker killed in freak mishap with truck

Another fatal mishap was reported from Sector 68/69 dividing road, where a motorcyclist was killed in freak collision with a truck.

The victim was identified as Harjit Singh, a private typist at the Khanna Court Complex in Ludhiana district.

Police said he had visited Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Thursday for some work and was on his way back on a motorcycle. While approaching Mohali’s Sector 68/69 dividing road, a canter truck suddenly turned left ahead of him.

As the truck swerved around the corner, its rear door flung open and the handle of Harjit’s motorcycle got stuck in it, causing him to fall on the road.

The truck driver, along with the onlookers, rushed Harjit to Sohana hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the driver fled the scene.

Identified as Pramod Kumar of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, he was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (causing loss or damage of 50 or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-8 police station.

