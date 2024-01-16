28-year-old walking in fog killed in Mohali hit-and-run

In the seventh fatal road mishap in Mohali district this year, a 28-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Bhagwanpur village, Dera Bassi, on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Pawan Kumar of Kudawala village, Dera Bassi, Mohali, worked as a helper in a graphic company in Bhagwanpur village. (iStock)

Chandan Kumar, a relative of the deceased, who also works as a helper in the same company, told police that they both were walking towards their workplace around 9.20 pm while there was heavy fog.

On the way, an unidentified rashly driven car hit them from behind and drove off.

They both suffered injuries after being tossed on the road. Onlookers helped them reach the Dera Bassi civil hospital. But Pawan succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Chandan said in his complaint.

Dera Bassi police booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.