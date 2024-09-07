29th JP Atray cricket meet to get underway on September 10

As many as 16 teams, including state teams like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Baroda and Chhatisgarh, will be seen in action during the upcoming 29th edition of the All-India JP Atray Memorial cricket Tournament to be held from September 10 to 20. Tournament convener Vivek Atray (third from left), along with other officials, during press conference regarding 29th All India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament at the Chandigarh Press Club on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The 29th edition of the tournament will see top young players of the country in action and will be played under the auspices of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA). The inaugural match will be played on September 10 at the Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula.

Vivek Atray, former IAS officer and convener of the tournament, said the competition would prove to be an excellent preparation for the cricketers for the upcoming domestic season.

“The tournament has had a great history of providing a platform to cricketers ahead of the start of the domestic season. In the past, cricketers have made a mark in the tournament and showed their prowess. We are hoping to have a stellar tournament this time again,” added Atray during a media conference in Chandigarh.

The participating teams have been divided into four pools. All matches will be played on league-cum-knockout basis. The top team of each pool will qualify for semi-finals. The final match of the tournament will be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Apart from the Mohali and Panchkula stadiums, matches will also be played at Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium, Patiala, International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur; and Mahajan Cricket ground, IT Park.

The tournament winners will get a cash prize of ₹3 lakh along with the winners’ trophy. The runners-up will get ₹1.5 lakh and a trophy.

The 16 teams are: Indian Railways, Haryana Cricket Association Colts, Himachal Cricket Association, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, Punjab Cricket Association Colts, UT Cricket Association, Baroda CA, Chhattisgarh CA, Bihar Players-11, BPCL, Minerva , PCC, Ran Star CC, Delhi, CAG, Delhi Challengers and Soni Cricket Team.