Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2nd day of Haryana BJP executive meet: 5 lakh workers to hoist party flags atop houses on April 6, says Dhankar

2nd day of Haryana BJP executive meet: 5 lakh workers to hoist party flags atop houses on April 6, says Dhankar

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 11:38 PM IST

2nd day of Haryana BJP executive meet was held in Bhiwani. “On April 6, 5 lakh BJP workers will hoist party flag at the terrace of their houses. Before this, we will hold workshops of panna pramukh in every assembly segment of the state,” Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar said.

Senior BJP leaders, including chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union cabinet minister Bhupender Yadav, Haryana BJP ministers, MLAs and MPs, attended the second day of the party’s state executive meeting in Bhiwani on Saturday. Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar said the party has released the plans for April 6. (HT File Photo)
Senior BJP leaders, including chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union cabinet minister Bhupender Yadav, Haryana BJP ministers, MLAs and MPs, attended the second day of the party’s state executive meeting in Bhiwani on Saturday. Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar said the party has released the plans for April 6. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Senior BJP leaders, including chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union cabinet minister Bhupender Yadav, Haryana BJP ministers, MLAs and MPs, attended the second day of the party’s state executive meeting in Bhiwani on Saturday.

Haryana chief minister and other speakers addressed the attendees and shared the plan for the next year’s Lok Sabha and state assembly polls. Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar said the party has released the plans for April 6. “On April 6, almost 5 lakh BJP workers will hoist the party flag at the terrace of their houses in the morning. Before this, we will hold workshops of panna pramukh in every assembly segment of the state. Our workers will meet the youth and ask them to register their vote from March 15 to 22,” he added.

Dhankar said they have also finalised the strategy for three upcoming civic body polls.

“Programmes are being conducted in every district of the state to discuss the Union Budget. Our main aim is to appraise the people about the policies framed by the government in the Budget,” he added.

Yadav said the Union government has presented a ‘self-reliant India’ Budget and the state government has been providing all the schemes to every deprived person of society.

“Over 11 crore people are eligible to get a free treatment up to 5 lakh in the country. People are able to get facilities like clean drinking water, electricity and banking in the BJP rule. The Prime Minister has shown to the world that India is emerging fast in every sector,” he added.

Yadav said Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana on February 14 and he will interact with party workers in Karnal and Sonepat.

Protesters detained

The police have detained some protesters, including women, outside the venue of BJP’s state executive meeting in Bhiwani.

Under the aegis of Nyaya Sangharsh Samiti led by women activist Jagmati Sangwan, the protesters reached the venue while carrying black flags and demanded action against minister Sandeep Singh.

The police detained the protesters and took them to an unknown place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out