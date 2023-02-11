2nd day of Haryana BJP executive meet: 5 lakh workers to hoist party flags atop houses on April 6, says Dhankar

Senior BJP leaders, including chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union cabinet minister Bhupender Yadav, Haryana BJP ministers, MLAs and MPs, attended the second day of the party’s state executive meeting in Bhiwani on Saturday.

Haryana chief minister and other speakers addressed the attendees and shared the plan for the next year’s Lok Sabha and state assembly polls. Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar said the party has released the plans for April 6. “On April 6, almost 5 lakh BJP workers will hoist the party flag at the terrace of their houses in the morning. Before this, we will hold workshops of panna pramukh in every assembly segment of the state. Our workers will meet the youth and ask them to register their vote from March 15 to 22,” he added.

Dhankar said they have also finalised the strategy for three upcoming civic body polls.

“Programmes are being conducted in every district of the state to discuss the Union Budget. Our main aim is to appraise the people about the policies framed by the government in the Budget,” he added.

Yadav said the Union government has presented a ‘self-reliant India’ Budget and the state government has been providing all the schemes to every deprived person of society.

“Over 11 crore people are eligible to get a free treatment up to ₹5 lakh in the country. People are able to get facilities like clean drinking water, electricity and banking in the BJP rule. The Prime Minister has shown to the world that India is emerging fast in every sector,” he added.

Yadav said Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana on February 14 and he will interact with party workers in Karnal and Sonepat.

Protesters detained

The police have detained some protesters, including women, outside the venue of BJP’s state executive meeting in Bhiwani.

Under the aegis of Nyaya Sangharsh Samiti led by women activist Jagmati Sangwan, the protesters reached the venue while carrying black flags and demanded action against minister Sandeep Singh.

The police detained the protesters and took them to an unknown place.