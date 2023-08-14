Missing 2-yr-old’s body recovered from canal

The body of a 2-year-old boy, who was missing for the last two days, was fished out from a canal near South City here, police said on Monday, adding that the whereabouts of the child’s father, who was accompanying him, are not yet known. After the a postmortem examination, the victim’s body was handed over to the family. (iStock)

The mother of the victim, hailing from Mahavir Jain Colony in Haibowal, had lodged a missing complaint with the Dugri police on Sunday, stating that both her son and husband had been missing since Saturday evening.

The body was recovered on Sunday night. The Dugri police are engaged in efforts to locate the father of the child and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Initial investigations have raised suspicions over the father’s involvement in the case. Police are suspecting that he might have either jumped into the canal along with his son or taken his own life or fled after throwing his child into the water.

Inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer (SHO) at Dugri Police Station, said that a case under Section 346 of the IPC was registered following the woman’s complaint. The police located the father’s motorcycle near the canal. Subsequently, divers were deployed to search the canal’s waters.

Family members have revealed that the father of the victim was suffering from depression and was taking medical treatment.