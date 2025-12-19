3% arrears for HRTC staff by March 2026: Himachal Deputy CM

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday announced that 3% arrears of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees will be paid by March 31, 2026, in four instalments. Presiding over the 162nd meeting of the HRTC board of directors, he also directed officials to clear pending medical bill reimbursements of the past six months. Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday announced that 3% arrears of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees will be paid by March 31, 2026, in four instalments. Presiding over the 162nd meeting of the HRTC board of directors, he also directed officials to clear pending medical bill reimbursements of the past six months. (HT File)

Agnihotri launched the HIM Bus portal, enabling passengers to apply for HIM cards online, which will be delivered by post. An MoU was also signed between HRTC and Axis Bank, UCO Bank and Punjab National Bank for salary accounts, assuring employees additional financial benefits. It was informed that the state has around 6,000 Common Service Centres (CSCs), through which bus ticket bookings can also be made.

The meeting discussed the corporation’s financial condition, measures to expand services and employee-related issues. Agnihotri reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening HRTC and improving passenger facilities.

Earlier, he chaired the 72nd Board meeting of the Himachal Pradesh City Transport and Bus Stands Management and Development Authority (HPSCTBSMDA) and launched an asset management application to enhance transparency and efficiency in bus stand operations. Officials informed that 410 shops rented at bus stands generate a monthly income of ₹45 lakh.

The Board approved construction of a shopping-cum-parking complex at Theog market and a parking facility with a multipurpose hall at Mandi bus stand. Agnihotri directed officials to expedite works at several bus stands and fast-track tenders for new projects across the state.