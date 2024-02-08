3 associates of terrorists Landa, Rinda nabbed from Amritsar

Three associates of terrorists Lakhbir Singh Landa and Harwinder Singh Rinda have been arrested, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday. The three accused in the custody of the anti-gangster task force of Punjab Police in Amritsar on Wednesday. (ANI)

The accused have been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, Bikramjit Singh alias Bikka and Kulwinder Singh alias Kala.

Police recovered two .32 caliber pistols and 10 live cartridges from their possession. Besides, a Maruti Swift car in which they were travelling has also been impounded.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that acting on reliable intel-inputs, teams of the anti-gangster task force, headed by ADGP Promod Ban, tracked the trio’s location and nabbed them from the T-Pont near Safipur village in Amritsar.

He said that two of the accused are history sheeters. Joban was wanted under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), an attempt-to-murder case, Arms Act, NDPS Act and IT Act offences. The other accused Bikka was also wanted in two criminal cases pertaining to attempt-to-murder, the DGP added.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of their foreign handlers to disturb the peace and harmony of Punjab,” he added.

A case under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered against the trio at Amritsar.