3 Barnala youths killed as bike rams into tractor-trailer

Three young men lost their lives in a road accident on the Ludhiana–Bathinda highway after their motorcycle rammed into a tractor-trolley near the Boparai Kalan link road late Saturday night. The mangled remains of the motorcycle after the mishap near Boparai Kalan village in Ludhiana on Saturday night. (HT)

According to police, the victims, identified as Parvinder Singh, 21, Amritpal Singh, 21, and Akashdeep Singh, 20, all residents of Gehlan village in Barnala, were returning from a wedding when the mishap occurred. One of them died on the spot, while the remaining two succumbed to injuries at a Ludhiana hospital early Sunday.

An initial investigation suggests that poor visibility and a rear portion of the tractor-trolley protruding on to the road contributed to the accident. Police said the youths could not see the vehicle in the dark and collided with it at a high speed. Parvinder Singh’s body was reportedly found several metres away into a nearby wheat field, where it was later identified through documents found in his wallet.

Amritpal and Akashdeep, who were critical, were taken to the civil hospital in Sudhar by passersby and later referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana due to their deteriorating condition. Both died during treatment.

Residents of Gehlan described the incident as deeply distressing. Jaswinder Singh, a villager, said Parvinder had been preparing to travel to Canada to join his sister, with all formalities completed. Akashdeep was the only son of his parents, leaving behind a grieving sister. Amritpal is survived by a brother and two sisters.

The Sudhar police have registered a case against the tractor driver, Satnam Singh, of Khandural village.

ASI Gurnam Singh, who is investigating the case, said the bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem examinations. A hunt is on for the arrest of the tractor-trolley driver, he added.