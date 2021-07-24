3 Cong workers killed, nine injured in Moga road mishap

Three Congress workers headed for Chandigarh to attend the installation ceremony of Navjot Singh Sidhu as party’s Punjab unit chief were killed nine were injured when the minibus they were travelling in collided head-on with a state roadways bus at Lohara Chowk on the Jalandhar-Barnala road in Moga on Friday morning.

Police identified the deceased as minibus driver Gurdev Singh (40) of Ghuddu Wala village, and Virsa Singh (70) and Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky (40) of Malsian village of Ferozepur district.

Police said the accident took place around 7.30am when Gurdev reportedly tried to overtake a truck, ramming the vehicle into the roadways bus.

The injured were rushed to the Moga civil hospital. Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Sukhpreet Brar said: “Three people have died so far. The condition of some of the injured is critical.”

The victims were supporters of Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira and they boarded the minibus at Zira, 15km from Moga, to take the journey to Chandigarh for the installation ceremony of Sidhu.

Kot Isse Khan SHO inspector Jaswant Singh said, “We have registered a case against the minibus driver, who also died in the accident.”

Condoling the deaths, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted: “Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which three Congress workers have died and many are injured. Have directed the Moga DC to immediately provide full medical treatment to the injured and to send a report to the government.”

Besides, the CM, in another tweet, also directed Moga administration to immediately provide ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those with grave injuries. He also announced free treatment of all who sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood and his sister Malvika Sood Sachar visited the injured in the hospital. “ ₹50,000 will be given to the families of those who lost their lives, while critically injured will get ₹25,000. Also, new mobile phones will be given to those who lost them in the accident,” said Malvika.