3 cops injured as speeding truck ploughs into police vehicle in Panchkula

Three police personnel were injured after a speeding truck, fleeing after jumping the traffic signal, rammed into a police emergency response vehicle (ERV) in Sector 20 on Wednesday night. The collision below the Sector-20 flyover caused the police emergency response vehicle to flip multiple times. (HT Photo)

The accused truck driver fled the scene following the collision.

According to the statement provided by enforcement sub-inspector (ESI) Gurcharan Singh, in-charge of ERV 530 at the Sector-5 police station, Panchkula, he, along with driver Baljinder Singh and special police officer (SPO) Satbir Singh, was stationed in Sector 21 as part of routine duty.

There, they received a message about a truck (HR58C-5574), which had breached the traffic signal at the Pinjore toll plaza, recklessly driving towards Zirakpur via the highway in Sector 20.

Responding to the alert, the police team rushed to intercept the vehicle near the Sector-20 flyover. But instead of complying when signalled to stop, the driver accelerated further and rammed into the police ERV, causing it to flip multiple times on the busy highway.

The impact left the police vehicle extensively damaged and caused injuries to the three officers inside. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled towards Zirakpur without stopping to check on the injured officers.

Following the incident, ESI Gurcharan was admitted to the Panchkula civil hospital, while the other two cops received first-aid for minor injuries. The ESI later provided an official statement, leading to an FIR under Sections 109 (1), 281 and 324 (5) of the BNS at the Sector-20 police station. Police have launched investigation to trace and arrest the truck driver.