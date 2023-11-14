3 dead in Ferozepur road mishap

Three persons, including a five-year-old girl, died after a car collided with the two-wheeler in which they were travelling near Makhu on the National Highway 54 on Monday evening. The vehicles collided near Makhu’s electricity house. Those who were on the motorcycle were Kuldeep Singh (48), Amar Singh (50), and Amar’s five-year-old granddaughter. She died on the spot, while Kuldeep and Amar were rushed to Zira Civil Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

