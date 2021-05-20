3 dera men arrested for Bargari sacrilege test positive for Covid

Three of the six accused arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) in the Bargari sacrilege case tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.

The SIT led by inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, on Sunday arrested Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sunny, Nishan Singh, Ranjit Singh, alias Bhola, and Pardeep Kumar, all resident of Kotkapura, Shakti Singh of Daggu Romana village and Baljit Singh of Sikhanwala village. The Faridkot court on Monday had sent them in police custody till May 21.

Following the test reports, members of special investigation team and the Bajakhana police station personnel have been quarantined. Three accused, Sukhjinder, Nishan and Baljit, have been admitted to the isolation facility at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot.