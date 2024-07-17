3 gangsters involved in JJP leader Saini’s murder arrested after encounter in Hisar

Three gangsters were arrested on Tuesday night after a brief exchange of fire with Haryana Police near Umra village in Hisar in connection with the murder of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Ravinder Saini outside his showroom in Hansi on July 10. Three gangsters were arrested on Tuesday night after a brief exchange of fire with Haryana Police near Umra village in Hisar district in connection with the murder of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Ravinder Saini in Hansi on July 10. (Representational photo)

The gangsters were shot in the leg and are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Hansi. The three were identified as Sachin, alias Mangtu of Jind, Yogesh, alias Sukha, of Rohtak and Vikas, alias Kashi, of Bhiwani.

Hansi deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Dheeraj Kumar said that jailed gangster Vikas Nehra had roped in shooters to eliminate the JJP leader.

“We got information about the movement of the three suspects and arrested them after a brief exchange of fire. The trio fired at the police teams chasing them near Umra village. A day earlier, four suspects were arrested from Gujarat in connection with the murder. These suspects assisted the shooters in changing their location and evading arrest initially. Nearly 10 people are involved in this murder case. We will produce the three accused before a local court today. The four shooters arrested from Gujarat were taken on five-day remand on Tuesday,” the DSP said.

Last week, Hansi police obtained the four-day remand of gangster Vikas Kumar, who faces more than 10 cases, including those of murder and attempt-to-murder, for his involvement in the murder of the JJP leader.

“Saini had a dispute with gangster Vikas, who had plotted his killing,” the SP added.