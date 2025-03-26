3 Gujarat cops killed, Punjab ASI injured in Haryana road accident

Three Gujarat Police personnel were killed and an assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police was critically injured when their SUV rammed into a vehicle parked on the Dabwali-Chautala road in Sirsa district on Wednesday, police said. Three Gujarat Police personnel were killed and an assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police was critically injured when their SUV rammed into a vehicle parked on the Dabwali-Chautala road in Sirsa district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The victims were identified as assistant prosecution officer Sunil Kumar, sub inspector Jayender Singh and head constable Prakash Bhat, all posted at Ahmedabad city police station.

Dabwali Sadar station house officer Braham Prakash said that the incident took place around 5.30am when the Gujarat Police team was accompanying a Punjab Police assistant sub inspector (ASI), JP Solanki, in the Mahindra Bolero and their vehicle collided with another vehicle.

The three Gujarat Police personnel died on the spot, while the injured Punjab Police ASI has been admitted in a hospital in nearby Bathinda.

“The policemen were returning to Gujarat with Solanki, who is posted at the Rama Mandi police station in Jalandhar, to join investigation in a case. We have informed senior police officials in Punjab and Gujarat,” the SHO said.

He said CCTV cameras near the accident site are being checked to get details of the vehicle with which the Bolero collided. The FIR would be registered after recording the statement of injured Punjab Police ASI.

“We have recovered the number-plate of a truck bearing a Punjab registration number. We are verifying it with the help of Punjab Police,” the SHO added.