Sunday, Sep 01, 2024
3 held for extorting 20k from Punjab tourist in Goa

ByPress Trust of India, Panaji
Sep 01, 2024 10:58 PM IST

Two women posed as members of an escort service and threatened Sagar Ansari, the tourist from Punjab, to file a rape case against him if he did not pay them ₹20,000, police said.

Three persons, including two women, were arrested for allegedly extorting money from a Punjab-based tourist at Porvorim in Goa, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Babita Ramesh Upadhyay from Mumbai, Sutapa Banerjee from West Bengal, and Deepak Salgaonkar, who hails from Goa. (HT File)
According to police, the two women posed as members of an escort service and threatened Sagar Ansari, the tourist from Punjab, to file a rape case against him if he did not pay them 20,000.

Ansari in his police complaint mentioned that he and his friend transferred 20,000 in the bank account of the accused on August 30.

The accused have been identified as Babita Ramesh Upadhyay from Mumbai, Sutapa Banerjee from West Bengal, and Deepak Salgaonkar, a local resident.

“We tracked down the car used by Salgaonkar at Calangute and later arrested the two women from Anjuna,” he said.

