3 held for running immigration firm sans licence in Mohali

The Zirakpur police arrested three men for allegedly running an immigration firm without licence on Thursday. ₹2.96 crore in cash, two passports and a laptop were seized from their possession. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, his brother Parminder Singh of Zirakpur and Vijay of Fatehgarh Sahib. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, his brother Parminder Singh of Zirakpur and Vijay of Fatehgarh Sahib. The police said the accused were caught following a tip-off that they were operating without licence near Sunny Enclave, Big Bazaar, Zirakpur.

A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC besides Section 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered at the Zirakpur police station.