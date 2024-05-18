 3 held for running immigration firm sans licence in Mohali - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 18, 2024
3 held for running immigration firm sans licence in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 18, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Mohali police said the accused were caught following a tip-off that they were operating without licence near Sunny Enclave, Big Bazaar, Zirakpur

The Zirakpur police arrested three men for allegedly running an immigration firm without licence on Thursday. 2.96 crore in cash, two passports and a laptop were seized from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, his brother Parminder Singh of Zirakpur and Vijay of Fatehgarh Sahib.
The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, his brother Parminder Singh of Zirakpur and Vijay of Fatehgarh Sahib. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, his brother Parminder Singh of Zirakpur and Vijay of Fatehgarh Sahib. The police said the accused were caught following a tip-off that they were operating without licence near Sunny Enclave, Big Bazaar, Zirakpur.

A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC besides Section 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered at the Zirakpur police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 held for running immigration firm sans licence in Mohali

