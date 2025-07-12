3 held in Bikaner for harbouring killers of Abohar businessman

In a significant breakthrough in the Sanjay Verma murder case in Abohar, police on Friday arrested three youngsters handled and funded by a foreign-based suspect in neighbouring Rajasthan’s Bikaner district for allegedly providing shelter and assistance to the three assailants who shot the businessman dead in broad daylight on July 7. The accused in police custody. (HT)

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh said the arrests were made in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

The accused have been identified as Inderpal Bishnoi, 26, Sandeep Khichad, 28, and Pawan Khichad, 24, all residents of Kuchor village under Jagrassar police station jurisdiction in Bikaner district.

“They received ₹1.40 lakh in their account from a foreign handler as payment for committing the crime,” SSP Gurmeet said.

“The trio provided shelter to the shooters and actively helped them evade arrest. They arranged financial and logistical support for the fugitives. One of the accused is known to operate a paying guest (PG) accommodation where the shooters stayed while on the run,” the SSP added.

The prime accused, Shakti Kumar of the Azimgarh area in Abohar, along with two accomplices, remains at large.

“The three youngsters arrested in Rajasthan will be produced before a court to seek police remand for further interrogation,” the SSP said, adding the motive of killing Verma would only be clear once the prime accused is arrested.

Even after four days have passed since the broad daylight murder of 54-year-old businessman Sanjay Verma in Abohar, the police have neither succeeded in arresting the main accused Shakti, nor have they identified the two assailants who fired 8–10 bullets at the victim in a busy commercial area of the town.

Moreover, the cops are yet to identify or apprehend those responsible for the killing of Ram Rattan and Jaspreet while allegedly being taken to recover weapons under police custody, as per details mentioned in the police FIR.

Friday’s development follows the earlier arrest of two suspects — Jaspreet Singh and Ram Rattan — from Patiala. Both were brought to Abohar for investigation but were later killed in a police encounter, which has triggered a controversy.

“During preliminary interrogation, Ram and Jaspreet had allegedly confessed to facilitating firearms for the shooters,” said the SSP, while declining to share further details regarding their deaths.

Though the police initially claimed the duo were killed in an encounter, the FIR states they were shot dead by unidentified assailants. Citing the matter as sub judice, the SSP refrained from further comment, noting that a magisterial probe into the incident is currently underway.

Earlier in the day, the post-mortem of Jaspreet Singh was conducted amid tight security by a three-member medical board, in the presence of a judicial magistrate. The process was videographed, but the media was kept away. His body was later taken to Patiala in an ambulance.

Protesting the killing, Jaspreet’s family submitted a memorandum to the Patiala sub-divisional magistrate, demanding a CBI probe into the matter. They refused to speak to the media.