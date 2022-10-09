Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 held with drugs in Chandigarh

3 held with drugs in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Three people, including a woman and an auto-rickshaw driver, were arrested with drugs from different parts of Chandigarh in the past 24 hours

Auto-rickshaw driver arrested with 14 gram heroin and woman with 10 gram heroin. Bihar man nabbed with 51.1 kg poppy husk. (HT File)
Auto-rickshaw driver arrested with 14 gram heroin and woman with 10 gram heroin. Bihar man nabbed with 51.1 kg poppy husk. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three people were arrested with drugs from different parts of Chandigarh in the past 24 hours.

One Satnam Singh, 35, of Hallomajra, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, was arrested with 14 gram heroin. He was caught during checking near Dove Hotel in Hallomajra

Also, the operation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested one Manoj Mishra, 50, a native of Bihar, with 51.1 kg poppy husk. He was caught behind the parking gate of ISBT in Sector 17.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman from Sector 38-A was nabbed with 10 gram heroin near the Sector 39 C/D turn.

All three of them have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out