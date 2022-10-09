3 held with drugs in Chandigarh

Three people were arrested with drugs from different parts of Chandigarh in the past 24 hours.

One Satnam Singh, 35, of Hallomajra, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, was arrested with 14 gram heroin. He was caught during checking near Dove Hotel in Hallomajra

Also, the operation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested one Manoj Mishra, 50, a native of Bihar, with 51.1 kg poppy husk. He was caught behind the parking gate of ISBT in Sector 17.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman from Sector 38-A was nabbed with 10 gram heroin near the Sector 39 C/D turn.

All three of them have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.