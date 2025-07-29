3 killed in Mandi flash flood, schools closed in Himachal town

Three people were killed when a cloudburst triggered a flash flood in Mandi town of Himachal Pradesh around 4am on Tuesday, officials said. Rescue and restoration efforts underway on Jail Road in Mandi town of Himachal Pradesh after the flash flood on Tuesday morning left vehicles and property damaged. (HT Photo)

The flash flood inundated roads and houses in the Jail Road area, sweeping away three people, while one person remains missing. Debris blocked the roads and several vehicles were stranded.

The district administration launched a road-clearance operation soon after. “Our teams are at the site for rescue and relief,” Mandi deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan said.

Rescuers taking away the body of a victim after the flash flood in Mandi town on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Landslides were reported from various parts of the district due to continuous rain.

The Mandi Sadar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) ordered the closure of all schools in the area as a precautionary measure.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said: “Relief and rescue have been expedited. I am monitoring the situation. The state government stands with the affected people during this difficult time.”

A woman being rescued from her house that was filled with debris after a flash flood on Jail Road in Mandi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Mandi district continues to reel under the impact of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by incessant rain this monsoon. Fifteen people were killed on June 30 when several cloudbursts occurred. More than 1,100 houses have been damaged in the district this monsoon.

The Mandi-Kullu stretch of Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-21) has been blocked due to landslides at 4 Mile, 9 Mile (near Pandoh) and Dwara (near Aut). The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said that restoration efforts were hit due to the incessant rain.

The Mandi-Jogindernagar stretch of NH-154 was also blocked due to a landslide near Lawandi bridge.

Vehicles stuck in slush after the flash flood in Mandi town on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert of heavy rainfall in Kangra, Mandi and Kullu districts. “Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places, heavy rainfall at a few and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Una districts in the next few hours,” an IMD official said.