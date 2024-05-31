3 Lieutenant Colonels among 16 booked for murder bid after Kupwara police station clash

{Kupwara} A screengrab of the altercation at the Kupwara police station clash, (HT)

Police booked 16 soldiers including three Lieutenant Colonels for attempted murder after they allegedly barged into a police station in Kupwara, thrashed and injured five policemen on Tuesday night.

The police, according to the FIR, booked the army personnel under sections like attempt to murder, rioting among others of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

According to the information, cops have also accused the soldiers of 160 Territorial Army battalion of thrashing and abducting on-duty policemen. The officers who have been named in the FIR include Lieutenant Colonels Ankit Sood, Raju Chauhan and Nikhil deployed in Trehgam, Kupwara.

The incident comes days after a police party allegedly arrested a local territorial army jawan at Batpora, Kupwara, in connection with a local crime after they raided his residence. Videos of army soldiers, along with soldiers thrashing policemen inside the police station on Tuesday night went viral on social media, prompting outrage and demands of action.

The FIR notes that a “huge number of armed and uniformed personnel of 160 Territorial Army” led by the three officers “unauthorisedly entered the premises” of Kupwara police station.

“They (army personnel) collectively and without any provocation in the form of unlawful assembly severely attacked the staff and officers present at the police station with rifle butts, kicks and sticks,” it adds.

The officers and jawans, who were carrying weapons, allegedly snatched the mobile phones of the injured personnel and Kupwara station house officer inspector Mohammad Ishaq and also abducted policeman Ghulam Rasool. He was later released when the arrested jawan was set free.

The army had on Tuesday had termed reports the altercation between the police and the army as “unfounded” shortly after rumours surfaced about four policemen being injured in a scuffle with army personnel in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district

“Reports of an altercation between police and army personnel and beating up therein of police personnel are unfounded and incorrect. Minor differences between the police personnel and a territorial army unit on an operational matter have been amicably resolved,” defence spokesperson MK Sahu had said in a statement.

Special police officers Rayees Khan, Imtiyaz Malik and constables Saleem Mushtaq, Zahoor Ahmad — posted at Kupwara police station — were admitted to Sher-i- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital at Soura late on Tuesday night, the officers said, adding that a case had already been registered and a senior police officer has been asked to investigate the case.