3 lives snuffed out on Mohali roads in 48 hrs

Three people lost their lives in Mohali in the last 48 hours. Three people have died in Mohali in 48 hours after being involved in road accidents. (HT Photo)

In the first case, an autorickshaw driver died and three occupants, including the daughter of the deceased, suffered injuries after a speeding tempo rammed into the three-wheeler from the back, near Sarsini bus stand in Lalru on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sundar Kumar of Ambala.

His daughter Pooja Rani, 25, said that Kumar used to ply his three-wheeler from Ambala to Lalru. On Tuesday, she accompanied him and two other passengers boarded their auto.

When they reached near the Sarsini bus stand, a schoolgirl signaled them to stop. Just as they stopped, a speeding tempo hit the auto-rickshaw from the back following which, all the occupants fell on the road. They were rushed to the local civil hospital but Kumar succumbed to his head injuries.

Lalru police later arrested accused Gurbaj Singh of Panchkula under Sections 106 (1) (death by rash or negligent act), 281 (rash driving), 125 (a) (rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Autorickshaw-car crash in Sector 77

In another similar case, an auto-rickshaw passenger died while others got injured after being hit by a speeding car in Sector 77 on Monday.

The victim, identified as Kulwinder Singh of Hoshiarpur, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Tuesday, following which, police booked an unidentified car driver. Singh had boarded the auto from Kharar to reach Sohana hospital where his father was admitted.

The victims were rushed to the Sohana hospital, from where Singh was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

Biker dead after collision with truck

In another case, a motorcyclist was killed after he rammed into a truck parked on the wrong side of the road near Majat village in the early hours of Monday. The deceased was identified as Tarlochan Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib.

The victim was rushed to Kharar civil hospital by his cousin Jaswinder Singh, who was following Tarlochan on a different two-wheeler.

The victim was declared dead by the doctors.

Kharar Sadar police have booked the driver of the truck, which bore a Punjab registration number.