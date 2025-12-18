3 men behind firing at Amritsar bizmen held, 1 hurt in encounter

Three suspects, wanted for recently opening fire inside a grocery shop after a failed extortion bid on Fatehgarh Churian Road, were arrested, police said on Wednesday. Later, during a weapon recovery operation, one of the accused snatched a cop’s firearm, triggering an encounter following which he sustained a bullet injury in his left leg, cops said. A country-made pistol (.30 bore) with four live cartridges and a car have been recovered from their possession. A country-made pistol (.30 bore) with four live cartridges and a car have been recovered from their possession (Representational Image)

According to the police, a masked assailant had fired at the businessman and his son inside their shop, intending to kill them on December 8. No one was injured and the assailant escaped on a motorcycle along with two accomplices. Though the victims were hesitating to report details, police uncovered the case through independent investigation, said police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Acting on specific inputs, police arrested Nirmaljot Singh alias Jot, Manpreet Singh alias Mangu and Karandeep Singh along with an Innova car. Bhullar said, “During recovery of the pistol near the Verka–Batala bypass, main accused Nirmaljot Singh allegedly pushed a police guard, snatched a carbine and attempted to fire at police personnel. As the weapon did not fire due to the safety lock, ASI Navtej Singh fired a warning shot and later targeted the accused in self-defence, injuring him in the left leg. He was admitted to hospital.”

The police stated that it was Nirmaljot Singh who had opened fire in the grocery shop, Manpreet Singh was riding the motorcycle and Karandeep Singh had conducted reconnaissance prior to the attack. According to cops, the accused wanted to extort money from the businessman but didn’t succeed so they chose to attack. Police officials said further investigation is underway.