3 minor boys die in Ambala road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 03, 2024 08:38 AM IST

The deceased were all locals, police said. The father of one of the victims told the police that the accident took place near the village crossing when his son was riding a two-wheeler with his friends and a speeding dumper hit them from the side.

Three minor boys riding on a two-wheeler died after a dumper allegedly hit them near Mojgarh village of Mullana area in Ambala on Monday.

Three minor boys riding on a two-wheeler died after a dumper allegedly hit them near Mojgarh village of Mullana area in Ambala on Monday. (Representational image)
Three minor boys riding on a two-wheeler died after a dumper allegedly hit them near Mojgarh village of Mullana area in Ambala on Monday. (Representational image)

The deceased were all locals, police said. The father of one of the victims told the police that the accident took place near the village crossing when his son was riding a two-wheeler with his friends and a speeding dumper hit them from the side.

“As soon as they fell on road, the driver stopped for a while at a distance but later fled. The locals took the boys to hospital, but all were declared dead,” he added.

A case was registered against the unidentified driver at Mullana police station.

